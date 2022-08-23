Knights of the Old Republic remake has reportedly swapped devs and is back on track

After news the game would be delayed indefinitely, things seem to be headed on the right track for the highly anticipated Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake again—it has seemingly landed in the hands of a new studio.

According to a report by Bloomberg, after leaving the care of Aspyr Media, the remake will now be led by one of Saber Interactive’s Easter European studios.

As the report states, both of these studios are owned by Embracer Group.

Last week, Embracer had plenty of massive news regarding new acquisitions for the group. And hidden within their statement was a hint the KOTOR remake had changed hands and would still be getting made.

In the statement, Embracer said “one of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group. This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title.”

Aspyr had been in charge of the remake since it entered production in 2020. Last month it was reported the game would be put on pause as leadership discussed new directions.

Almost 20 years after its first launch, fans have been eagerly awaiting a remake of Knights of the Old Republic, one of the most beloved Star Wars games to date. News of Saber taking the reigns should come as a breath of relief for those who are eager to finally get their hands on the game, however, no release timeframe is known as of yet, nor has there been any official confirmation of the studio change.