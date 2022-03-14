Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest to air on Aug. 11

Another Nintendo anniversary is coming up. Kirby is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special Music Fest concert on Aug. 11.

The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest will be held live at Tokyo Garden Theatre, with a livestream set to broadcast the performance globally.

📅 Mark your calendars, Kirby fans! A special #Kirby30 anniversary concert will be livestreamed for free on August 11!



🎵 Get more info: https://t.co/hlaUpsrlL0 pic.twitter.com/711uOInaXo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 14, 2022

The Music Fest is listed as “a one-time-only music festival will be held featuring a large big band-style ensemble of 35 musicians performing in a variety of genres.” It will include original medleys of songs from past Kirby titles in the series and incorporate visuals on a large LED monitor.

Fans can also expect some representation from the Kirby franchise’s newest entry, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which releases on March 25. A demo for the game is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Similar celebratory concerts have been held in recent years for Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona, Undertale, and more.

Kirby’s actual 30th anniversary is April 27, which marks the original Japanese release date for Kirby’s Dream Land on Game Boy in 1992. This was the directorial debut of now-legendary Nintendo developer Masahiro Sakurai, who created the Kirby character.

Fans around the world can tune into the Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest on the Japanese Kirby YouTube channel on Aug. 11, though it will be running at 4am CT. You can also view some older footage from Kirby’s 25th anniversary concert or listen to the performance via Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra on music streaming services.

More details about the event, including a future special announcement, will be shared on the event’s official website.