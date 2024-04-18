Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 coming sooner than expected after trailer leaks

RPG fans rejoiced after information about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 flooded the internet. On April 17, a trailer leaked, revealing the release date.

Kingdom Come Deliverance fans feared the sequel wouldn’t be coming until at least 2025, but now it looks like the game is releasing as early as this year. But despite the trailer giving us hope for an imminent release, no specific date was revealed.

The short trailer doesn’t showcase much on its own. We just got a first glimpse of who appears to be the main character, a blonde knight. Over 15 seconds, he’s jailed, tortured, and challenged to a sword fight.

The original game featured a lot of realistic and complex fighting mechanisms. Image via Warhorse Studios

While it’s not much, it sounds similar to 2018’s Kingdom Come Deliverance. In the original game, the main character, Henry, was entangled in a brutal war in the Bohemia region. The title offered a vast, open world, with RPG fans praising its realism and attention to detail.

We don’t know much about Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, so we have no idea what the plot will entail. But if we have to guess, we’d say the sequel will throw us in the middle of another bloody war. With more details likely on their way, we should know more soon.

