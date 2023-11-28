Kids want subscriptions, not physical games for Christmas

72% of all kids surveyed have video games at the top of their Christmas list

In a survey by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the festive fever of the American youth has been captured, revealing a digital shift in holiday wish lists. Children are steering clear of traditional gifts, with an overwhelming 72 percent opting for video-game-related presents.

This trend isn’t just a slight nudge; it’s a leap towards the digital world. Requests for money/gift cards (70 percent), clothes/accessories (66 percent), and tech gadgets (62 percent) are left trailing behind. The survey, reported by VGC, reveals a holiday shopping season dominated by the gaming industry, with young boys and girls expressing a strong inclination toward video games. Girls (59 percent) and boys (86 percent) alike are putting video game gifts at the top of their lists.

Among the kids who prefer video-game-related presents, game subscriptions, above all else, lead the charge (39 percent). Game subscriptions are closely tailed by game consoles (38 percent), accessories (32 percent), and in-game currency (29 percent). Physical video games contrast starkly with their digital counterpart, with a steep decline in demand (22 percent). Thus further emphasizing the change in consumer purchasing habits towards digital products, especially among the younger generations.

However, adults aren’t immune to this digital trend either. About 32 percent of adults, including a significant 57 percent of parents, are planning to invest in video game gifts this Christmas, either for themselves or others. The spending average on video games for this holiday season is estimated at an eye-watering $485, highlighting the financial weight the video game industry carries in the holiday market.

Stan Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, stressed the widespread popularity of video games in America, stating, “More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, so it comes as no surprise that games are at the top of this year’s wish lists.” He also emphasized the social aspect of video games, “Whether a family is getting a new console, updating their controllers and headsets or adding to their library with new games and expansion packs, we know video games are a great tool for families to play together and connect during the holiday season and beyond.”

The above figures not only highlight the growing influence of digital entertainment but also signal a shift in cultural norms around gifting. While traditional presents like toys, books, and arts and crafts still find a place on the wish lists, they’re now overshadowed by the dazzling allure of the virtual world.