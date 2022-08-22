Kena: Bridge of Sprits coming to Steam with anniversary update

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was released last year on Sept. 21, and this year, the game is getting a one-year anniversary update that includes a launch on Steam’s platform. It will also get some new goodies such as New Game+, Charmstones, accessibility features, and more.

The game started out as a PlayStation exclusive, and it also came to the Epic Games Store, but those were the only two platforms players were able to play on. The anniversary update is coming to all platforms, including Steam’s version, as free DLC. Steam will start selling the game on its platform on Sept. 27. It will cost $39.99 for the standard version and $49.99 for the digital deluxe version.

“As our debut game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits meant so much to us. We’re really excited to give fans new ways to experience Kena,” said Josh Grier, COO of Ember Lab. “One of the features we’re most excited about is New Game+, which will allow players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc. and take on redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.”

There are also plenty of things for those who have played the game already to enjoy. The anniversary update will include New Game+, Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, and new outfits.

New Game+ will allow players who have completed the game to start over with all of their unlocked skills and abilities, and will take on “redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.” Charmstones will be added as collectibles and will adjust Kena’s stats and abilities.

Spirit Guide Trials are a new game mode that will challenge players’ skills. There are three types of challenges: Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects. Completing each of the challenges will unlock new outfits for Kena, which are inspired by the characters she’s met along her journey. Completing bonus objectives can unlock color variations of the outfits and unique Charmstones.

The anniversary update and the Steam launch are coming on Sept. 27. All of the new content will be available for free for all who currently own the game and will be included for anyone who purchases the game.