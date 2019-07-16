Juventus to be called Piemonte Calcio on FIFA 20 after signing deal with PES

Juventus Football Club will no longer have its original name in FIFA 20.

The Italian club will be called Piemonte Calcio on in the game after it signed an exclusivity deal with Konami, the company in charge of PES. The uniform and its colors will also be different.

Despite the change of name and uniform, FIFA 20 still has the rights to feature all of Juventus players, including their names and faces. Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Dybala will be available in all game modes, including the Ultimate Team.

EA Sports is committed to maintaining the chemistry links and the ratings of the Juventus players, which is good for FIFA esports. Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and of course, Cristiano Ronaldo are heavily used players on the Ultimate Team.

On the other hand, Juventus will be working directly with PES. Its players will be submitted to a full-3D-scan to make PES graphics as realistic as possible.

This deal between Juventus and Konami certainly excludes Cristiano Ronaldo from appearing on FIFA’s cover again.