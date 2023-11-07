Just one more hour: Gamers debate over the games they simply cannot put down

From Cities: Skylines to World of Warcraft, gamers from all over the Reddit-sphere are sharing their stories about the games they just can’t stop playing.

On Nov. 5, a Redditor called Agent1230 created a post asking gamers what video games they’re addicted to.

Various Redditors answered the call with the top comment being Civilization. This Redditor said they once played for 27 hours straight, which is totally understandable if you’ve ever played 4X strategy games.

Another game mentioned was Cities: Skylines, which held a player’s attention for so long thanks to the sheer number of options in the game. One player admitted to playing the game for six hours straight.

Vampire Survivors was also mentioned as a favorite due to the “easy to learn, hard to master” gameplay it offers to players.

World of Warcraft, of course, was mentioned too, specifically in 2005 when the game was really kicking off and everyone and their mom were playing it. One player said their colleague was so addicted to the game, it destroyed their marriage.

Personally, I fell into the Monster Hunter rabbit hole back when I was a student. I played Monster Hunter Freedom Unite on my uncle’s PlayStation Portable and basically played at every possible opportunity. The franchise still holds a special place in my heart, and probably wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if I hadn’t played the game.