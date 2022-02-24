New DLC for Jurassic World Evolution 2 set to introduce dinosaurs from Netflix’s Camp Cretaceous animated series

The new content pack will be available on March 8.

New DLC for Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be arriving as soon as next month, Frontier Developments announced.

The new Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack will be released on March 8 for both PC and consoles and will include two new dinosaurs inspired by Netflix’s Camp Cretaceous animated series.

New dinosaurs: Scorpios Rex and Monolophosaurus

The first of the new dinosaurs included in the DLC is the Scorpios Rex, which will feature “blood-red eyes, charcoal-black scales, prominent spikes, and jagged, uneven teeth.”

Alongside the Scorpios Rex, the Monolophosaurus will also make an entrance and will be a medium-sized carnivore from the mid-Jurassic period.

New herbivore variants

One of the newly added variants will be the Ouranosaurus, described as “a peaceful, herd-dwelling herbivore with characteristic tall spines.” Another new variant, the Kentrosaurus, will have “lethal-looking spikes” that the peaceful dinosaur will use solely for defense.

New skins

The following skins will be included in the new Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack:

Bumpy the Ankylosaurus

Toro the Carnotaurus

Big Eatie the Tyrannosaurus Rex

Three Barony skins: Grim, Limbo, and Chaos

Two glow-in-the-dark skins inspired by the Parasaurolophus Lux

The new Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack will be available on March 8 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox for $9.99. Alongside the paid content, a free update for all players will also be released on the same date, which will bring a breadth of new features to the game. These features will include a sandbox mode change, a species viewer, new decoration items, and the chance to inspect dinosaurs in their enclosures from a first-person perspective.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.