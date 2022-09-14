Judgment, Lost Judgment are now available on Steam following Yakuza series blowout

It’s now clear that RGG Studio has been busy with the announcement of three new games and the port of two highly requested console games to PC.

During the RGG Summit, the developer confirmed the three Yakuza games. As if that wasn’t enough to call it a day, Judgement and Lost Judgement both shadow dropped onto PC shortly after the showcase.

Judgment and Lost Judgment are set in the Yakuza universe but from the law-abiding side. Players take on the role of disgraced defense attorney Takayuki Yagami, who decides to become a detective. Takayuki claws at the seedy underbelly of Kamurocho’s crime network to find the truth behind a string of murders.

Judgment features a similar combat system to the main Yakuza games while also introducing some new features like chases with QTEs and interesting new minigames. Players will use all the tools at their detective’s fingertips to get to the bottom of whatever threatens the safety of the citizens of Kamurocho.

The sequel, Lost Judgement, follows the same detective after they get a tip about a new major crime case. This game contains heavy themes like suicide but was called “dramatic and transfixing” by The Washington Post. The game boasts that players will be able to go deep undercover or take a break and enjoy the culture of Kamurocho.

Both games were previously only allowed on PC due to complications with the main character’s talent agency in Japan. With the game being added to Steam earlier today, it seems that whatever that blockade was has been resolved.

This surprise announcement comes after three new Yakuza games were announced at the RGG Summit, including Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Like a Dragon 8.