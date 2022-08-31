The Jackbox Party Pack 9 trailer has been released and promises a bunch of comedy based games for you and your friends to enjoy.

The sequel to Jackbox Games’ widely popular co-op title, where friends get creative and battle it out to see who can trick who is on its way, with the trailer giving eager fans a sneak peek into all the game modes available.

The newest title in the Jackbox franchise gives fans five different games to play with friends and family.

Quixort Where players have to correctly sort a timeline of ridiculous prompts with comedic twists and turns

Junktopia Players will have to try and sell items, giving them funny backstories and names. The player who earns the most money takes it all.

Fibbage 4 Trick your friends and make them believe random facts with false answers. This is a staple of the Jackbox series which always delivers .

Nonsensory Draw wacky pieces of art, and attempt to combine two separate objects, with friends and family trying to guess what it is. For any fans wondering, this gamemode does indeed involve a talking chimp.

Roomerang Make your friends laugh by setting up elaborate backstories for a reality TV show, and battle it out to see who has the best sobstory.



While most games are new, Jackbox veterans will recognize the return of all-time favourite Fibbage—the true/false answers game was a smash hit for Jackbox Games. The game featured a 2-8 player limit, allowing friends and family to play off mobile devices and spawned several sequels.

Jackbox Party Pack 9 will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch later this fall.