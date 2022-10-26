Paradox Interactive’s Grand Strategy video game title, Victoria 3, was released on Tuesday, Oct. 25, as fans of the Victoria series were greeted by a long-awaited sequel after nearly 12 years of waiting.

Some who were initially excited about the game, namely Xbox Game Pass holders, noticed they could not find the game in the Microsoft Store. Now, the question is will the game still be available for Xbox Game Pass?

Is Victoria 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

At one time, the answer appeared to be yes. Unfortunately, it appears that the game is now just a Steam exclusive and will not be available on Xbox Game Pass or the Microsoft Store after discussing it with the game’s partners.

“The game will be a stream exclusive at the release. After discussion with our partners, it was decided that Victoria 3 won’t be a part of Game Pass or Microsoft Store,” Community Ambassador Commissar Roach revealed on the Paradox forum.

Instead, Commissar Roach urged those excited about Victoria 3 to check out Paradox’s other titles that are available with Xbox Game Pass. Some of these titles include Crusader Kings III, Stellaris, Shadowrun Trilogy, and Hearts of Iron IV. Paradox will provide more updates on itsXbox partnership in the future. While this is certainly not the answer Game Pass holders would like to hear, the game will still be available on Steam.

Those that plan on playing Victoria 3 can purchase the game on Steam, where you will have a choice between purchasing the Standard Edition for $49.99 or the Grand Edition for $79.99. The Grand Edition will come with an extra stack of goodies on top of the base game for the extra $30. Those that purchase the Grand Edition will receive a music pack, an art pack, an Immersion and Expansion Pack, and the Expansion Pass Bonus: The American Building Pack. So if any of these extra additions to the game interest you, then opting for the Grand Edition of the game may be the better option.

Victoria 3 is the third sequel to the original game Victoria: An Empire Under the Sun, which was released in 2003 and its sequel Victoria II released in 2010. The newest addition to the Victoria series was released on Oct. 25, 2022, and was developed and published by Paradox.

