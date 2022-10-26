All Victoria 3 console commands and cheats

Cheat codes help players speed through their gameplay in Victoria 3. If you’re looking to do more in a limited time, you can speed up your process in the game and even give yourself an edge to ensure your success.

Players can use cheat codes in Victoria 3 through the game’s command console. which can be opened by pressing the tilde (~) key. If you can’t see the command console after pressing its dedicated hotkey, you’ll need to turn on the debug mode first by adding it to your launch options.

How to open the console in Victoria 3

Right-click on Victoria 3 in your Steam Library.

Choose Properties and navigate to the General tab.

Select Launch Options and type in “-debug_mode”

Once the debug mode is enabled through the launch options, you’ll be able to open the in-game console and use the following console and cheat commands.

Victoria 3 console commands and cheats

Command Name Function add_approval (interest group) (amount) Add an approval rating for a certain interest group. add_clout (interest group) (amount) Add a clout rating for a certain interest group. add_loyalists (culture) (amount) Add a loyalist population to your country. add_radicals (culture) (amount) Add a radical population to your country. add_relations (country) (amount) Add relations with a certain country. add_war_support (country) (amount) Add war support with a certain country. annex (country tag) This command annexes a chosen country. change_law (law) (country) Change the law in a chosen country. changestatepop (state’s id)(population type) Change the population size of a state. disable_ai Disable the artificial intelligence in the game. enable_ai Enable artificial intelligence in the game. help Check out a list of commands. Ingore_gorvernment_support Use this command to ignore government support. Kill_character (name) Kill a character. money (amount) Use this command to add money to your treasury. norevolution Disable revolutions. nosecession Disable secessions. Observe Switch to Observer Mode. own (province or state region tag) (country) Own a province or state of your choice. popstat Check the active population. portrait editor Use the in-game portrait editor. province borders (true or false) Enable or disable province borders. research (technology key) Give a specified technology to a country. screenshot Take an in-game screenshot. set_devastation_level (state) (amount) Set the devastation level of a region. set_pollution_level state region (amount) Set the pollution level of a region. Settings Use this command to access in-game Settings. skip_migration Skip migration with this command. switchlanguage (language) Change the in-game language. tag (country) This command allows players to play as the country of their choice. test event (event’s name) (x) (y) (state) This command spawns an entity at the provided coordinates. testobjective (subgoal key) This command tests objectives. treatyport (state) Unlock a treaty port in a selected state. Version Check out the game’s version. wagerate (building) (rate) Change a building’s wage. yesmen This command makes AI agree to all proposals.

Fast cheat mode cheats in Victoria 3