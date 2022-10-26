All Victoria 3 console commands and cheats

Give yourself a head start.

Cheat codes help players speed through their gameplay in Victoria 3. If you’re looking to do more in a limited time, you can speed up your process in the game and even give yourself an edge to ensure your success.

Players can use cheat codes in Victoria 3 through the game’s command console. which can be opened by pressing the tilde (~) key. If you can’t see the command console after pressing its dedicated hotkey, you’ll need to turn on the debug mode first by adding it to your launch options.

How to open the console in Victoria 3

  • Right-click on Victoria 3 in your Steam Library.
  • Choose Properties and navigate to the General tab.
  • Select Launch Options and type in “-debug_mode”

Once the debug mode is enabled through the launch options, you’ll be able to open the in-game console and use the following console and cheat commands.

Victoria 3 console commands and cheats

Command NameFunction
add_approval (interest group) (amount)Add an approval rating for a certain interest group.
add_clout (interest group) (amount)Add a clout rating for a certain interest group.
add_loyalists (culture) (amount)Add a loyalist population to your country.
add_radicals (culture) (amount)Add a radical population to your country.
add_relations (country) (amount)Add relations with a certain country.
add_war_support (country) (amount)Add war support with a certain country.
annex (country tag)This command annexes a chosen country.
change_law (law) (country)Change the law in a chosen country.
changestatepop (state’s id)(population type)Change the population size of a state.
disable_aiDisable the artificial intelligence in the game.
enable_aiEnable artificial intelligence in the game.
helpCheck out a list of commands.
Ingore_gorvernment_supportUse this command to ignore government support.
Kill_character (name)Kill a character.
money (amount)Use this command to add money to your treasury.
norevolutionDisable revolutions.
nosecessionDisable secessions.
ObserveSwitch to Observer Mode.
own (province or state region tag) (country)Own a province or state of your choice.
popstatCheck the active population.
portrait editorUse the in-game portrait editor.
province borders (true or false)Enable or disable province borders.
research (technology key)Give a specified technology to a country.
screenshotTake an in-game screenshot.
set_devastation_level (state) (amount)Set the devastation level of a region.
set_pollution_level state region (amount)Set the pollution level of a region.
SettingsUse this command to access in-game Settings.
skip_migrationSkip migration with this command.
switchlanguage (language)Change the in-game language.
tag (country)This command allows players to play as the country of their choice.
test event (event’s name) (x) (y) (state)This command spawns an entity at the provided coordinates.
testobjective (subgoal key)This command tests objectives.
treatyport (state)Unlock a treaty port in a selected state.
VersionCheck out the game’s version.
wagerate (building) (rate)Change a building’s wage.
yesmenThis command makes AI agree to all proposals.

Fast cheat mode cheats in Victoria 3

Command NameFunction
fastenactEnable the fast enact mode.
fasthireEnable the fast hire mode.
fastinstitutionsEnable the fast institutions mode.
fastinterestsEnable the fast interests mode.
fastmoblizeEnable the fast mobilization mode.
fastravelsEnable the fast travel mode.
fastrevoultionEnable the fast revolution mode.
fastsearchEnable the fast search mode.