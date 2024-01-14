Is Thunderstore down? How to fix Thunderstore not working

Thunderstore is the go-to mod manager for most players, with custom mods for Lethal Company, Risk of Rain, Roblox, and more. The program allows players to find new mods and update their existing ones, but it can also go down sometimes due to various reasons.

When Thunderstore is down, updating or installing mods for Lethal Company or any other game becomes a chore. Downloads tend to be extremely slow during these times, and installing a new mod will be out of the question.

Thunderstore not working? Reasons, error codes, and possible fixes

I can’t go anywhere without my mods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the Thunderstore mod manager for Lethal Company is down and you can’t install any mods, you’ll have to wait for its servers to be online again. Unless there’s something wrong with your home network, there isn’t a fix that can fix the Thunderstore not working error.

While waiting, you can still play your favorite titles without mods or with their older versions. Overall, Thunderstore has a good track record when it comes to server stability, and when it goes down, it’s mainly because of third-party services that Thunderstore relies on for its operations.

How to check Thunderstore’s server status

Thunderstore doesn’t have a webpage where it shows the current status of its servers. When Thunderstore goes down, players generally create threads on popular games’ subreddits. On Jan. 13, 2024, for example, players flocked to the Lethal Company subreddit after struggling with downloading and applying mods, with Thunderstore developers later confirming the ongoing outages within the thread.

If you’re struggling to connect to Thunderstore for your specific title, check out that title’s subreddit as many others will likely be experiencing the same issues.

How to fix error 524 on Thunderstore mod manager

The error 524 on Thunderstore appears when the mod manager’s servers go down. There isn’t a fix for this error, and you’ll have to wait for its servers to become operational again. If Thunderstore seems to be working for your friends or there are no complaints online, you should troubleshoot your home network.

How to fix error 403 on Thunderstore mod manager

When Thunderstore mod manager goes down, error 403 and other similar indicators might start popping up. These errors mostly surface when Thunderstore’s servers aren’t operational, and once again, waiting for a server-side fix is the only thing you can do.

If Thunderstore’s servers are doing fine for everyone else, you should check your own connection and reset your router.