Is there a No Rest for the Wicked demo?

Will we get to try it before we splash some cash?
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 07:59 am
A girl, with brown hair and blood on their face, being away by two soldiers.
Image via Moon Studios

No Rest for the Wicked is an action RPG game where players fight back against the plague called Pestilence and stop it from wiping out the population. If this sounds like your thing, you may want to try it out, but will there be a demo?

Developed by Moon Studios, you will control a Cerim, who is sent to investigate the death of King Harol in the year 841 in Isola Sacra. Unfortunately, the Risen rebel group boards your ship and crashes it into the rocks, leaving you naked, alone, and unarmed.

From here, you need to gear up, learn new information about Pestilence, and complete your investigations. A lot is going on in this game, but will you be able to play a No Rest for the Wicked demo? Here’s what we know.

A solider standing on a grassy cliff, looking over at the roof of a building and a bridge,
Will we get to try before we buy? Image via Moon Studios

Does No Rest for the Wicked have a demo?

No, it does not appear that No Rest for the Wicked will have a demo. There is no mention of a demo on the game’s Steam page or the official website. Instead, the game will launch in early access at a discounted price. Moon Studios will continue to work on No Rest for the Wicked at this time and will then release the full game.

This is unfortunate for players on the fence about buying the game because it doesn’t give them a chance to try out a snippet before committing to buying.

Still, the hype is building for No Rest for the Wicked, especially among fans of the Ori series, which Moon Studios worked on previously.

No Rest for the Wicked is scheduled to release in early access on April 18.

Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
Category:
