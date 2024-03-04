Is there a No Rest for the Wicked demo?

No Rest for the Wicked is an action RPG game where players fight back against the plague called Pestilence and stop it from wiping out the population. If this sounds like your thing, you may want to try it out, but will there be a demo?

Recommended Videos

Developed by Moon Studios, you will control a Cerim, who is sent to investigate the death of King Harol in the year 841 in Isola Sacra. Unfortunately, the Risen rebel group boards your ship and crashes it into the rocks, leaving you naked, alone, and unarmed.

From here, you need to gear up, learn new information about Pestilence, and complete your investigations. A lot is going on in this game, but will you be able to play a No Rest for the Wicked demo? Here’s what we know.

Will we get to try before we buy? Image via Moon Studios

Does No Rest for the Wicked have a demo?

No, it does not appear that No Rest for the Wicked will have a demo. There is no mention of a demo on the game’s Steam page or the official website. Instead, the game will launch in early access at a discounted price. Moon Studios will continue to work on No Rest for the Wicked at this time and will then release the full game.

This is unfortunate for players on the fence about buying the game because it doesn’t give them a chance to try out a snippet before committing to buying.

Still, the hype is building for No Rest for the Wicked, especially among fans of the Ori series, which Moon Studios worked on previously.

No Rest for the Wicked is scheduled to release in early access on April 18.