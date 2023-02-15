Is the Wild Hearts Karakuri edition worth it?

It all comes down to what you value.

Wild Hearts is the newest series taking a stab at the monster-hunting genre, allowing players to take on a wide range of monsters called Kemono. Using a wide variety of weapons and armor, players will engage in fast-paced combat with these monsters. With the promise of such exciting gameplay, some players are wondering if the more expensive Karakuri edition is worth the price.

There are a number of different perks that come with buying the Karakuri edition at $90 in addition to the Emote and Chat Stamps as part of the pre-order bonus. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Wild Hearts Karakuri edition is worth it.

Should you purchase the Wild Hearts Karakuri edition?

Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES

Before you decide whether or not you are going to get the Wild Hearts Karakuri edition, you should obviously know what extra content is included. You get a number of new items in the bundle, including:

Karakuri Samurai armor set

Karakuri Ninja armor set

Decorative Tukumo Lantern

Fighting Spirit emote

Grovel emote

Conch emote

Whether or not you decide to purchase these extra incentives comes down to how much you like the extra incentives compared to the extra $20 over the base version of the game. Most of the items seem to be cosmetic, but included armor sets may give you an extra edge against the Kemono in the early parts of the game.

That being said, it’s likely not a boost that will matter much once you start collecting resources and crafting your own gear. If you can afford the extra cost and enjoy the content shown, then it may be worth it for you to purchase the more expensive version.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not you should purchase the Wild Hearts Karakuri edition.