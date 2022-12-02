Is The Callisto Protocol stuttering on PC? Here’s what to try

Follow these tips to get more than three frames per second.

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the creative mind behind the Dead Space series, Glen Schofield. While the game is beautiful and can be a lot of fun, there are the occasional hiccups in performance, causing the game to stutter on most platforms. But this stuttering is no more apparent than on PC, where it severely limits performance.

There are a lot of things going on in The Callisto Protocol that could hinder performance during transitions or other intense moments of loading. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to fix The Callisto Protocol’s stuttering on PC.

How to fix The Callisto Protocol stuttering on PC

Unfortunately, new games stuttering on PC isn’t something that just started happening. Unless Krafton puts out a patch soon to alleviate this issue, many players will be forced to get creative to try to get the game to run in a manageable condition.

Turn off V-Sync and Motion Blur

Some users in the Steam reviews have suggested turning off V-Sync and Motion Blur as a way to alleviate some of the stuttering that players are experiencing. This won’t likely resolve every player’s issue but may give a boost to those who are experiencing minor stuttering.

Check for graphics card updates

If you haven’t updated your graphics card in a while, you should check to make sure that you have the most updated version. Sometimes, a game can present poor performance due to an outdated graphics card that isn’t equipped to run some of the new features inside of the game.

Verify the integrity of your game files

If your game isn’t running properly, it’s not a bad idea to make sure that all the files are included and where they should be. To verify your game files on Steam, you can follow a few easy steps:

Right-click The Callisto Protocol in your Steam library.

In the pop-up window, click Local Files.

Click “Verify integrity of game files.”

This will go through all the local files and ensure that you have everything required to run the game well. If it finds any errors, you will have to wait for the game to re-install.

Wait for Striking Distance Studios to issue a fix

Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be a lot of options available in the game for players to mess around with. Instead, it may be that fans will have to wait for the developer to put out a fix on PC to address these stuttering issues. With the developer likely to take a break over the winter holidays, it may be a while until then.

In the meantime, many players in the review section on Steam are saying that they had to immediately refund the game when they couldn’t fix the issue. It’s in Striking Distance and Krafton’s interest to fix this issue as soon as possible.