Is the Callisto Protocol multiplayer?

The Callisto Protocol‘s star-studded sci-fi horror adventure follows the story of Jacob Lee, who must do everything he can to try to survive the new horror taking over Black Iron Prison. Whether drawn by the famous cast or the game’s horrifying premise, players are curious about whether this next iteration of the survival horror genre from the Dead Space creators can be played with friends.

With so many threats lurking around the prison, it would be nice to have a friend who can watch your back. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether The Callisto Protocol will be multiplayer.

Will The Callisto Protocol support multiplayer at launch?

Unfortunately, players will have to take on the monsters of Black Iron by themselves. Some of the game’s released screenshots and footage show other humans as well, so it’s likely there will be NPCs around. On the other hand, The Callisto Protocol is a singleplayer horror game, meaning fans will confront many of the game’s horrors without help from their friends or matchmaking.

The purpose of this game is to scare the player, immersing them in a world filled with grotesque and unimaginable horrors. Having another player there would likely cut down on how frightening the game is since they can have someone to interact with and help take down the monsters and other threats.

The combat is also very strategic and intentional, so it’s unclear how this would work with multiplayer in The Callisto Protocol.

While working as a cargo pilot roughly 300 years in the future, Jacob Lee crashes his ship onto Jupiter’s moon Callisto. While seeking help, he’s thrown into prison just as the other prisoners begin transforming into mutants and monsters. While he struggles to survive the monsters and horrors of Black Iron, he’ll uncover mysteries that reveal the mysteries at the heart of the United Jupiter Company.