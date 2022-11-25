Is The Callisto Protocol connected to Dead Space? Answered

The Callisto Protocol is the latest survival horror game set in space by one of the minds behind the Dead Space series. Players will take on the role of Jacob Lee, thrown into Black Iron prison as soon as chaos breaks out and new monsters roam the halls. It’s up to the player to discover this new world, but many fans are curious if it’s at all connected to the Dead Space series.

With both games being from the mind of Glen Schofield, some are wondering if they have any crossover or exist in the same universe. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not The Callisto Protocol is connected to Dead Space.

Are The Callisto Protocol and Dead Space connected?

Image via Krafton

While they both come from the mind and direction of Schofield and share a number of similarities, these two games are set in completely different universes. The Callisto Protocol is a new single-player horror IP, allowing Schofield to stretch his legs and try out new things that weren’t possible in the previous generation of games.

That being said, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine a small reference or two to the Dead Space game series. With little easter eggs being found in those games, it’s not impossible for developers to also hide a few references around Black Iron Prison.

In much of the promotional material surrounding The Callisto Protocol, players will see it referenced as the “next generation” of survival horror. This is Schofield and Krafton’s next evolution over the original Dead Space series. With the new developer, Krafton, Schofield may also be in a better position to create something uniquely special.

With the last Dead Space released nearly a decade ago, this is Schofield’s chance to prove what he and Krafton can do with the most recent technology.