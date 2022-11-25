Is the Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth it?

The Callisto Protocol is the next big sci-fi horror game from one of the minds behind the hit Dead Space series. Starring some of the hottest talents from TV right now, this game is getting a true AAA release, complete with a Collector’s Edition and tie-in podcast. The Collector’s Edition offers a slew of bonuses, and fans may wonder if The Callisto Protocol’s Collection Edition is worth the price tag.

The Collector’s Edition of the game is set to feature a wide range of both physical and digital items for players. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether The Callisto Protocol‘s Collector’s Edition is worth it.

Is The Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth the price?

Image via Krafton

Whether a Collector’s Edition is worth it really depends on each individual person’s tastes and how much they enjoy (or anticipate enjoying) the game. As with most Collector’s Editions, it will include both physical and digital items for buyers. The items in The Callisto Protocol‘s Collector’s Edition include:

Physical copy of The Callisto Protocol

Jacob statue

Steelbook

TCP Comic #0 Edition

Retro prisoner skins

Season pass

Since the Collector’s Edition comes with exclusive collector’s items like a statue and a Steelbook, fans of the game’s concept may really enjoy this. That being said, coming in at a whopping $250 dollars, you’ll need to make sure that you like the game or developer for that price to be worth it. While the statue is a nice inclusion, $250 is nothing to scoff at.

If the game is popular enough, its Collector’s Edition may continue to be sold. On the other hand, players might find it discounted if the developer can’t sell as many as they have projected. While this edition may be worth it if you can afford it, there’s no shame in trying out the game before you spend hundreds of dollars on the Collector’s Edition.