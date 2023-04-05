Last year, Snoop Dogg surprised worldwide esports and gaming audiences by performing during the 2022 Super Bowl with a FaZe Clan gold chain on his neck. Afterward, the American rapper was announced as a part of FaZe’s board.

When Snoop Dogg joined the North American organization, he was given almost $2 million dollars worth of stock, and a spot on the company’s board of directors, according to Forbes.

And while that partnership was exciting for fans of FaZe, it wasn’t as surprising as some might think, given that the organization had already been gathering numerous investors from different businesses. By also getting other popular celebrities as their investors, like Swae Lee, Pitbull, Offset, and Chris O’Donnell, to name a few, FaZe created a reputation as an organization that is taking esports and gaming to a new level of mainstream.

Unfortunately for the org, not everything has been going well recently. The company lost millions of dollars in 2022 after going public in July of that year. It hit an all-time low of $0.40 per share on March 13 and March 20, according to Google Finance. Therefore, it’s no surprise that some investors and members are pulling the plug to save what they can.

Is Snoop Dogg in FaZe Clan?

In an April 4 filing, FaZe announced that Snoop Dogg informed the company on March 29 that he was leaving it. He resigned from the Board of Directors with immediate effect. The filing added that the “resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its subsidiaries.”