Is Rumbleverse cross platform?

One of the most important aspects of multiplayer games today is crossplay. The days of major multiplayer exclusives are mostly gone (excluding Nintendo titles): the ability to play with friends who own and use different consoles and hardware has become essential to many games’ success in the past few years.

Rumbleverse, the melee-focused battle royale from Epic Games and developer Iron Galaxy, is no exception. As soon as the game launched on Aug. 11, players were asking whether they’d be able to rumble with their friends in the game’s big variety of maps and modes.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Rumbleverse‘s cross-platform potential and how to get started with your friends.

Does Rumbleverse support cross-platform play?

Yes, Rumbleverse has support for cross-platform play. The game is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Players on any of those platforms can team up with and battle against players on any other platform, making this a true crossplay experience. If you’re signed in to your account on multiple platforms, you can access and spend your Brawlla Bills, the game’s premium currency, from any platform.

To play with friends, players will need to make an account on the platform they intend to use. Those who participated in the July Network Test don’t need to create a new account. Instead, testers can use their existing account. Once you’ve signed up, you can enter the game and choose Duos mode to team up with a friend and take on Rumbleverse together. The game will likely receive additional co-op modes as time goes on, but at launch, Duos is the only cooperative mode.