Is Lords of the Fallen on Xbox Game Pass?

Lords of the Fallen is one of the many game releases happening in October, and Xbox Game Pass users need to know if they will be required to purchase the upcoming RPG.

While we know Lords of the Fallen is arriving on both the last-gen and current-gen Xbox consoles, its release on Game Pass has been up in the air for some time. We’re just a week away from the game’s release, though, and we finally have an answer to that question. In the guide below, you can see whether Lords of the Fallen will be arriving on Game Pass when it launches on Friday, Oct. 13.

Will Lords of the Fallen come to Xbox Game Pass?

Lords of the Fallen is an upcoming RPG that is a sequel to the 2014 title of the same name. Image via HEXWORKS

Unfortunately for all of you Game Pass subscribers out there, Lords of the Fallen will not be coming to the service on launch day. This means you will need to purchase the game for its full price of $70 if you wish to play the RPG when it releases.

You can also purchase the Deluxe Edition for $80 if you want some additional content, which includes numerous in-game items, like the Dark Crusader starting class and the Legendary Pack. Of course, if you were expecting the game to be free via your Game Pass subscription, you might not be inclined to fork over $80 for Lords of the Fallen.

At the time of writing, there’s no indication Lords of the Fallen will come to Game Pass anytime soon. Neither the developers at HEXWORKS nor representatives for Microsoft have said anything that hints at the possibility of a Game Pass release in the future. While this doesn’t mean there’s no hope for subscribers, I would recommend you simply buy Lords of the Fallen now if you want to play or possibly wait for a sale if you don’t want to pay full price.

The holiday season is just around the corner, and game sales are usually common around this time. Black Friday is just over a month away, for example, so check your preferred marketplaces for deals on Lords of the Fallen to get it at a discount. It’s not the same as getting it for free on Game Pass, but at least you’re not paying $70.

About the author