Is Ghostrunner 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Ghostrunner 2 is launching on Oct. 26 and with many games being added to Xbox Game Pass on day one, is it possible that One More Level’s new game will be one of them?

The first Ghostrunner brought plenty of gore with fast-paced action and cyberpunk aesthetics. Now, the successor will explore new skills, allow for deeper exploration, and a new dialogue system. Enemies will react differently from each skill, making combat more complex.

The sequel will follow the events of the first game. One year after the fall of the Keymaster, Jack is brought back to face a violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower.

Is Ghostrunner 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Bad news. Image via One More Level

Ghostrunner 2 will not be released on Xbox Game Pass. It’s possible Microsoft will add the game to the Game Pass library, but there is no confirmation of that possibility as well as how long it would take for it to be added.

The first Ghostrunner, which was released in 2020, would be the first to be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but it still hasn’t been released on the platform. It was, however, part of the Free Play Days promotion for Game Pass Ultimate last year alongside Dead by Daylight, which is now included in the Game Pass library.

While Ghostrunners 2 won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass now, it might be in the future.

About the author