Is Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier free to play?

The Battle Royale genre evolves with each new game. The number of developers that haven’t experimented with the genre continues to decrease every year and Square Enix is also looking to take its name off the list.

Players, though, won’t only be testing their mettle against other players in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier since the game will also feature NPCs that guard dropped loot. These NPCs are likely to become a part of the core looting experience and create skirmishing opportunities for players throughout a match.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier looks to have its gameplay figured out. But there seems to be another question inside Final Fantasy fans’ heads regarding the game’s pricing and monetization. Considering how monetizing methods have changed over the years, developers can still make impressive profits off their games even if they don’t charge anything upfront. Offering cosmetics that don’t negatively impact the gameplay experience has become quite a popular monetization method.

Will The First Soldier be free-to-play?

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will be free to play, meaning players will be able to download the game from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store without paying a cent.

Considering Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a free game, there’s bound to be in-game microtransactions, which will most likely come in the form of cosmetics and battle passes.

Players will need Shinra Credits, the in-game currency that can be acquired in exchange for cash, to purchase cosmetics and battle passes. The battle pass costs 1000 Shinra Credits, which is the equivalent of $9.99. The elite version of the battle pass that allows players to start from tier 30 comes at the price of 2800 Shinra Credits ($19.99).