Is Blue Protocol a gacha game? Answered

Blue Protocol is an anime-style MMORPG created by the Japanese gaming supergiant, Bandai Namco Entertainment. After being first announced well over two years, Blue Protocol seems to be finally making its debut into the MMO market imminently. The hype for the game is through the roof among MMO enthusiasts, who already rate it higher compared to other games of its genre.

At first glance, the aesthetics of the game make it seem similar to games such as Genshin Impact and the newer Tower of Fantasy, but there are some noticeable differences between these games. While Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy work on gacha mechanics, can the same be said about Blue Protocol? Does it also focus on a gacha-style system?

Image via Bandai Namco

To the relief of many fans and players, Blue Protocol is completely free of any gacha-related mechanics. Since it is an MMO, Blue Protocol will feature a traditional MMORPG monetization system that includes focusing on their in-game cash shop that will feature a variety of skins and other cosmetics that are typical of most MMOs.

The game will also feature a battle pass system, which will add premium features to the game that will not influence gameplay but include unique cosmetics to the game not found otherwise. This is similar to the battle [ass system that games such as Sea of Thieves have. All of these features will add to the game’s monetization aspect without relying on gimmicky features like traditional gacha.

Since the game is not released yet, it is possible that a gacha system might be implemented in the future, but that is unlikely. Based on the data gathered via the beta versions that were previously out, it seems that Bandai Namco has no plans on adding a gacha system to the game either.

Image via Bandai Namco

If you’re interested in being a part of any future beta testing, Bandai Namco will also be conducting additional network tests soon. The catch here is that you need to be a part of the Japanese population to be involved in the network tests. Apart from this, your PC will also need to meet certain recommended requirements to be able to test the game in an optimal environment.

CPU: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB) Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10/11 64-bit

Microsoft Windows 10/11 64-bit Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Disk Space: 40GB minimum

If you fulfill these criteria, you can apply to be a part of the network test here. The network tests start on Jan. 14, 2023, and will last for two days thereafter.