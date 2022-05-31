Is Bloodborne getting a PS5, PC remaster?

Bloodborne first launched for PS4 back in 2015 and ever since fans have been begging for the game to be brought into a new era via a remaster. While the game itself is championed as one of the best Soulsborne games to date, Bloodborne does have its issues, whether they’re related to its framerate or the lack of power provided by the PS4. Even when played on a PS5, the game’s problems still aren’t remedied.

Over the years there have been a ton of false alarms and “leaks” speculating Bloodborne would be headed to the PS5 and PC with a remaster, but can these be believed?

Is Bloodborne getting a remaster?

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Despite the rumors, there has been no official news shared about Bloodborne receiving a PS5 or PC remaster. At the time of writing this neither FromSoftware, Bluepoint Games, nor Sony have shared any plans for any such project.

The idea of Bloodborne getting a remake is not new and originally stems back to 2020 ahead of the PS5 launching in stores. One of the launch titles for this new console was Demon’s Souls, a remake of FromSoftware’s original title by Bluepoint Games.

With the remaster of this classic SoulsBorne title and its overwhelming success speculation began that Bloodborne would be receiving similar treatment in the coming years. This speculation has been strengthened by fan desire and, of course, trolls.

As of right now, the game is not available for PC, and along with the rumors of a remaster coming to PS5, these rumors suggest a PC version would also be made available.

Again, nothing about a PC version of the game has been revealed by any of the companies that would be involved so for now fans will have to deal with the fact that Bloodborne’s future is still up in the air.