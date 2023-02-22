Even though virtual reality games have been out for some years, very few games remain as consistently well-loved as Beat Saber, the VR rhythm game where you cut blocks to the beat of the music.

It’s fun, challenging, and a great workout. Best of all, several packs are available for purchase, featuring songs from different genres and experience levels. So there is something for everyone.

In 2019, Meta’s acquisition of Beat Saber had many wondering whether the popular VR game would be available solely on Oculus, a Meta-owned VR headset company, or if it would be available with other VR headsets.

Thankfully, the game was compatible with several VR headsets.

However, Beat Saber is not compatible with the PSVR 2. This is because original PSVR games are not compatible with the PSVR 2. Many players are now speculating whether Beat Saber will be available on the PSVR 2 or if they need to purchase an Oculus, or another VR headset, to play the game.

Is Beat Saber available on PSVR 2?

During the Consumer Electronics Show, it was revealed that Beat Saber would be available on the PSVR 2. There is also an official Twitter post from Beat Saber confirming this.

Ready to get a PlayStation VR 2 so you can play Beat Saber? Stay tuned for details 🫶 pic.twitter.com/2DpJFxN1Zu — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) January 5, 2023

So, when will Beat Saber be released?

Beat Saber PSVR 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, there is no official Beat Saber PSVR 2 release date or information regarding Beat Saber upgrades for those who have already purchased the game and would like to play it on the PSVR 2. So, while there’s currently no official release date, Beat Saber will be available for the PlayStation VR2 sometime soon.