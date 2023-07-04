Is BattleBit Remastered on Xbox Series X?

BattleBit Remastered is the newest sensation in the multiplayer shooter community. Supporting over 250 players per server, many fans are wanting to get in on the action, including those with an Xbox Series X.

If you’ve seen gameplay of BattleBit Remastered, then it might not look like a game from this century, let alone this year. It features extremely low-resolution graphics and blocky models.

However, the low-poly resolution is all a part of its charm and why it has become so successful in the early part of its life cycle. Of course, the gameplay is the biggest reason for its success; it supports over 250 players, destructible environments, plenty of vehicles and guns, and action-packed pacing. I have experienced something different in every single match as well, making for some terrific replayability.

With all the hype around the blocky wargame’s PC version, players are naturally wondering if they can load up BattleBit Remastered on their next-gen Xboxes too.

Can you play BattleBit Remastered on Xbox Series X?

Unfortunately for users on any console, BattleBit Remastered is only available for PC players as of July 2023. At the time of writing, the developers have announced no plans for a console port on either Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

It’s likely the devs never expected their game to blow up in popularity the way it has. BattleBit defines what an indie title is, and indie games usually don’t launch for multiple platforms.

Although, the one glimmer of hope that console fans have is that BattleBit Remastered launched into early access. This means the official launch of the game has yet to come. While the devs still may not have plans for a console release, it’s possible they could develop one while the game is in early access.

We’ll be sure to update this article with any news regarding a next-gen console release for BattleBit Remastered. Until then, players can purchase the game through Steam.

