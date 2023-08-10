Is Atlas Fallen cross platform?

As you explore the sandy landscape of Atlas Fallen you might be wondering if the experience extends to co-op crossplay. Taking on monsters head-on is a heck of a lot easier when you’ve got a fellow gamer by your side, but if they’ve got a controller different from yours, can they play Atlas Fallen alongside you?

Atlas Fallen arrived on Aug. 10, 2023, and sends gamers on a journey tackling ancient monsters, all in an effort to defeat as many as they can. Players will create new deadly weapons fused with the very sand beneath them, and try to withstand any enemy that wanders into their eyeline.

Deck13’s Monster Hunter-esque title was revealed during Gamescom, and ever since then, gamers have likely been vying for the cross-platform announcement. But unfortunately, some eager fans might’ve gotten their hopes up for nothing.

Is Atlast Fallen cross-platform?

Two Atlas Fallen players fighting on the same console. Image via Deck13

For those of you looking for a co-op experience. Atlas Fallen is an experience you can enjoy with a friend. However, if you’re playing on a different platform, you won’t be able to play with a friend.

You’ll only be able to play with gamers who have the same console as you. This means your friends will have to go out and buy the same console as you, in order to play Atlas Fallen.

Unfortunately for friends with different consoles, developers Deck13 hasn’t mentioned if the title will become cross-platform in the future. We’ll just have to wait and hope for Deck13 to eventually bring a cross-platform update.

However, until then, you’ll be gaming by yourself. Or you’ll have to make some friends with the same console as yours. If you’re looking to make the switch, Atlas Fallen is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

