Is Ahsoka Tano in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can enjoy the iconic adventures of the nine main movies in the Star Wars franchise. The main story unlocks several popular characters to use as you please, and exploring the world and completing side quests also unlocks dozens of other characters from the Star Wars universe. While you’ll likely be content with the current characters available, some notable characters are missing from The Skywalker Saga, including Ahsoka Tano.

Ahsoka Tano was introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan in the Clone Wars animated series and movie. She later appeared in Star Wars Rebels and made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson is set to reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka, and she might appear again in other live-action Star Wars shows.

While Ahsoka Tano is one of the best Star Wars characters introduced from the prequel trilogy, she is currently unavailable to unlock in The Skywalker Saga. This doesn’t mean she won’t appear as a DLC character in the future, however. Other characters like the Mandalorian and characters from Han Solo: A Star Wars Story are available as DLC content.

The absence of Ahsoka Tano might be upsetting for some fans, but The Skywalker Saga currently features hundreds of characters that should be enough to satisfy even the most hardcore fans for the time being.