Infinity Nikki Well of Fortune walkthrough

In the Well of Fortune, you’ wi’ll find Bling stars, Whimstars, and a huge fishy boss to get past. We have a few helpful tips to get you through this maze of sewers in Infinity Nikki.

The Well of Fortune quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki

Nikki must help the people of Florawish restore power to the grid by going on an adventure into the Well of Fortune. Down in the well are a few electrical boxes to rewire and some important resources to collect. The rewiring is very simple, and just requires you to rotate each piece of wire until they are all connected.

Turn each wire until they connect and the electricity flows! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop down into the well and speak to the first Croaker you see. They will tell you about the power boxes, and remind you to wear your Electrician’s Outfit. Go down the steps, turn to your left, and double back into a small space with a few resources to collect. Head back to the previous area and find the electrical box on the right. Fix it up, and the next room will light up.

Before jumping onto any lily pads, head around to the right and collect everything you see in this area, including the Whimstar behind the pipes. Go back to the main room and start hopping! Small pink fish called Monroefins are blowing deadly bubbles around each set of lily pads. Jump and float across each set, avoiding the bubbles and without dropping into the water.

Collect all four Whimstars from around the Well of Fortune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fix the electrical boxes to save the big Croaker, and collect the rest of the Bling stars around the area. Before you exit out the large door, look to the right and find a Whimstar in the pipe nearby. Travel through the pipes, collecting every Bling you see until you get to the next main room. Explore the entire space, including in high areas, to find every Dew of Inspiration and Bling. There is a Whimstar hiding around here too, so don’t forget to ask Momo for hep finding it.

Go up the stairs and through to the Winding Waterway, there is an electrical box on the left. Fix it up and reveal the small Monroefin waiting for you, blowing their bubbles over the lily pads. Bounce through the course, avoiding the bubbles and the water, and get to the next area. Here, you will find a Croaker with a lily pad boat. He will take you across, but you will want to jump off midway to get the Whimstar and then find the boat again to get across.

The Croaker will take you across in his boat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final area is Waterway Ends, and this is where you will face the big boss. A giant Monroefin is blowing lots of large, deadly bubbles over each set of lily pads. As you move through the waterway, she will move with you. Her bubbles are always in a set order, so make sure you time your jumps to avoid the bubbles, floating to get to the other side without dying.

Time your jumps to avoid losing any lives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the end, pull the lever and exit the Well of Fortune! Your reward for completing the level is a Ribbit Hoppity shirt sketch.

