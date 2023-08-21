Immortals of Aveum system requirements: PC specifications

Immortals of Aveum is one of the more understated game releases in the second half of 2023. The magical FPS has intriguing gameplay, terrific graphics, and inventive mechanics, leaving many players wondering if their PC meets the necessary hardware specifications.

With a game as graphically intense as Immortals of Aveum, it’s not surprising to learn that the minimum and recommended PC specifications are higher than most other single-player games in 2023. Your PC from 2017 won’t be enough to run the game, at least very well. However, just what kind of hardware do you need to run Immortals of Aveum at the very lowest settings and the standard settings? Find out in the guide below.

Immortals of Aveum minimum and recommended PC specs

There are four sets of official PC requirements for Immortals of Aveum. The first set is called “Low,” and it’s the bare minimum specs that you need to run the game at 1080p, 60 frames per second. The other sets include the hardware that you need to play at varying resolutions and FPS.

Related: Is Immortals of Aveum on Xbox Game Pass?

You can see what is included on each PC requirement list below.

Minimum PC requirements (1080p/60 FPS)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or later

Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU Intel: Intel i7-9700

Intel i7-9700 CPU AMD: Ryzen 7 3700x

Ryzen 7 3700x RAM: 16GB (Dual-Channel)

16GB (Dual-Channel) GPU Nvidia: GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB)

GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB) GPU AMD: Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB)

Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB) DirectX: Version 12.1 or later

Version 12.1 or later Storage: 110GB (SSD strongly recommended)

Recommended PC requirements (1440p/60 FPS)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or later

Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU Intel: Core i7-12700K

Core i7-12700K CPU AMD: Ryzen 7 5700X

Ryzen 7 5700X RAM: 16Gb (Dual-Channel)

16Gb (Dual-Channel) GPU Nvidia: GeForce RTX 3080Ti (12GB)

GeForce RTX 3080Ti (12GB) GPU AMD: Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB)

Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB) DirectX: Version 12.1 or later

Version 12.1 or later Storage: 110GB (SSD strongly recommended)

High PC requirements (4K/60 FPS)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or later

Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU Intel: Core i7-12700K

Core i7-12700K CPU AMD: Ryzen 7 5700X

Ryzen 7 5700X RAM: 16Gb (Dual-Channel)

16Gb (Dual-Channel) GPU Nvidia: GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB)

GeForce RTX 4080 (16GB) GPU AMD: Radeon RX 7900XT (20GB)

Radeon RX 7900XT (20GB) DirectX: Version 12.1 or later

Version 12.1 or later Storage: 110GB (SSD strongly recommended)

Ultra PC requirements (4K/120 FPS)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit or later

Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU Intel: Core i9-13900KS

Core i9-13900KS CPU AMD: Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Ryzen 9 7950X3D RAM: 16Gb (Dual-Channel)

16Gb (Dual-Channel) GPU Nvidia: GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB)

GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB) GPU AMD: Radeon RX 7900XTX (24GB)

Radeon RX 7900XTX (24GB) DirectX: Version 12.1 or later

Version 12.1 or later Storage: 110GB (SSD strongly recommended)

As you can see, you will need an absolute top-of-the-line machine if you want to play Immortals of Aveum in 4K at a consistent frame rate. You will also need a PC with last-gen hardware if you want to play at 1440p.

Most notable of all, though, is that Immortals of Aveum requires a PC with an RTX 2080 Super to play at 1080p, 60 FPS. That is an extremely powerful graphics card that will be brought to its knees by EA’s latest creation.

Of course, you can likely scale down to 720p with a lesser GPU, but we have yet to see if that’s even possible. We’ll have to wait and see just how well older hardware will hold up in Immortals of Aveum.

About the author