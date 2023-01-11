Hybrid cards, new Heroes dropping in Outsiders ahead of Flesh and Blood’s next Pro Tour

Coming off the game’s first World Championship to close out 2022, Flesh and Blood is entering the new year with a new competitive Pro Quest season, main expansion, and Pro Tour on the horizon.

Flesh and Blood’s next release, Outsiders, will lead directly into the first Pro Tour of the year in Baltimore, Maryland on April 27 to 30, Legend Story Studios announced today. This three-day event will bring players together to compete for their share of a $200,000 prize pool and the chance to compete at the second World Championship later in the year. The Pro Tour will be a multi-format event that will have players compete in Limited and Constructed rounds. The upcoming Pro Quest season, featuring 350 tournaments globally from Jan. 14 to 29, will give out invites to the Pro Tour for winning.

This next set is the ninth set released for Flesh and Blood coming on March 24. It’ll be a main expansion with 239 cards that will be draftable and include the full suite of products from booster packs to Blitz preconstructed decks. This is in contrast to the game’s previous set Dynasty, an expansion with the primary purpose of supporting Constructed formats, but isn’t standalone. Outsiders will expand the design space of the game by introducing hybrid cards to the mix. These cards will contain dual-class affiliations, which allows multiple archetypes to run these specialized cards.

Image via Legend Story Studios

One of these cards is Codex of Frailty, a zero-cost Assassin and Ranger Action card with a pitch value of two. It creates two new kinds of tokens: a Ponder token under your control and a Frailty token under the opponent’s control.

Uzuri booster pack | Image via Legend Story Studios Riptide booster pack | Image via Legend Story Studios Arakni booster pack | Image via Legend Story Studios

Legend Story Studios confirmed that Katsu the Ninja and Arakni the Assassin will return in Outsiders alongside two new Heroes joining the roster. Riptide the Ranger and Uzuri the Assassin will be introduced in Outsiders and their art was showcased on the booster pack art for the set. Their cards are yet to be revealed.