Huge Sifu update to take hit beat ’em up onto more consoles next year, add new Arenas mode

Sifu brings a kung fu experience to the palms of your hands, and for those of you who were waiting to buy it on Xbox, you’re in luck. The game is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games store, but looks to be making a few more leaps before it’s taken over the kung-fu genre.

Sifu’s developers are planning on bringing in a new “arena mode” that’ll set players up against enemy after enemy with the goal of unlocking a collection of new moves.

At the same time, the title will also arrive on Xbox and Steam platforms.

The Sloclap devs told IGN “successfully completing the arenas will progressively unlock a massive new modifiers batch.” Sifu fans can get excited to add to their repertoire of kung-fu moves, with the huge new 2023 update for the title to “bring alternative moves to the Kung Fu palette of our main character.”

There’ll be cosmetic changes arriving with the arena mode in the form of “new outfits,” alongside a collection of “new cheats” to spice up the gameplay.

Prepare yourself for any updates, and in no time players will be leaping in to take a swing at the new arena mode on Xbox or Steam.