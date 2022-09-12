After a few days of rumors and leaks, Nintendo has officially announced another one of its Nintendo Direct videos.

Like most of the company’s Directs, this video will show off upcoming games and will hopefully have a surprise or two for big fans. The show will be about 40 minutes long, but don’t expect news on much beyond the next few months: this Direct will be focused on games coming out this winter.

If you’re looking for instructions on how to watch the Direct, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled all the information you need to know to be ready for the Direct when it drops. Whether you’re waiting for details on a specific game or just wanting to see what’s on the Big N’s docket for the next several months, here’s how to watch September’s Direct.

How to watch the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

The Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, Sept. 13 around the world. If you’re in the US, the show will premiere at 9am CT on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. The Direct will last around 40 minutes, which is about the average length for Nintendo. You can turn on notifications on YouTube to be reminded when the premiere is going live.

If you’re in the UK, you can watch the European version of the Direct as usual, but it will be uploaded as a VOD rather than a streamed video or premiere on the Nintendo UK channel. The company chose to cancel the livestream out of respect for the recently-deceased Queen Elizabeth II. Those who want to watch can tune in to the U.S. stream as it premieres or simply watch the UK VOD when it’s released at the end of the premiere.