How to watch Sony’s PlayStation State of Play

State of Play, the official livestream series for PlayStation announcements, will go live for the first time in more than two months on Thursday, June 2.

The broadcast will begin at 5pm CT and will showcase nearly 30 minutes of trailers and announcements, according to PlayStation’s official announcement. “We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2,” Sony said.

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 27, 2022

The last edition of State of Play happened on March 17 and focused on the upcoming Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts game Hogwarts Legacy. As we get closer to June, the gaming industry is expected to showcase several announcements and reveals in the coming weeks. These streams will all take place at different times and days since there will not be an E3 this year.

At the moment, Sony has kept everyone in the dark regarding its upcoming releases, but this next State of Play could reveal the official dates for games that have already been revealed to be in the works, such as God of War Ragnarok.

How to watch Sony’s State of Play on June 2

The official State of Play broadcast will go live on June 2 at 5pm CT on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans can also follow the broadcast with content creators since they’re allowed to co-stream the show, according to Sony. All you have to do is check if one of your favorite creators is streaming it on June 2.