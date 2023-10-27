How to watch BlizzCon 2023: Opening ceremony, full schedule, and more

BlizzCon 2023 is just a short time away, and the developer has finally posted a schedule for fans everywhere.

You won’t want to miss the opening ceremony. While other portions of the convention provide players with more details about what’s coming to their favorite games, the opening ceremony is where you’ll see all the big reveals at BlizzCon.

When is the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony?

The BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1pm CT on Friday, Nov. 3. The event will be streamed live on both Blizzard’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

I highly recommend watching this if you have the opportunity. The opening ceremony is when each different Blizzard team does its biggest yearly reveals. Later parts of the convention might provide more in-depth details about announcements, but this broadcast will have all of the most newsworthy moments.

BlizzCon 2023 broadcast schedule

The broadcasts will run from the afternoon into the early evening on Friday and Saturday. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After the opening ceremony, there will be a few deep dives and panels for Blizzard developers to talk about what’s coming to its respective games in 2024. The most significant ones will be broadcast on Blizzard’s Twitch and YouTube channels for everyone to check out. You might also notice that a lot of streamers who aren’t in attendance will be co-streaming the event and adding their perspectives while they watch along.

The panels will run until the evening on Friday, Nov. 3, and then they will start back up with a World of Warcraft “deep dive” at 2pm CT on Saturday, Nov. 4. The convention will end with a live performance by Le Sserafim, which just released the first part of its collaboration with Overwatch 2.

As someone who writes a lot about Overwatch 2, I’m most looking forward to the OW2 deep dive at 4:30pm on Nov. 3. Blizzard has already announced that it will be revealing the game’s upcoming new tank hero at BlizzCon, and I’m sure the devs will use this panel to go over the character’s kit and background.

