How to vote in The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards is the industry’s most prestigious awards show. It celebrates the best games of the year, and new games will be announced, too. You can watch live on Dec 7, 2023. Each award is voted for by the public, so you can make sure your voice is heard by following this simple guide.

As we mentioned, The Game Awards show starts in December, but votes need to be counted beforehand. This means some stages of voting close as early as Nov. 29 at 8pm CT, so it’s important to get your votes in as soon as possible. Luckily, the sign-up and voting procedures are fairly simple, and there are just a couple of steps.

Voting in The Game Awards 2023, explained

Vote to see your favorite games of the year on The Game Awards stage. Screenshot via The Game Awards YouTube

To sign in, you’ll need either an X, Twitch, Facebook, or Google account. If you have two-factor authentication associated with any of these accounts, you may need to confirm your identity. Once you’ve signed in, you’ll be greeted with a page full of achievement badges that make the voting process more interactive.

After you’ve signed in, click “return to site” at the bottom of the page and you’ll be greeted with a ton of options. If you’re reading this before Nov 30th, we recommend clicking on the Player’s Voice category first, as the first round of voting closes imminently at the time of writing. The Players Voice award pits 30 games against each other in a three-round competition entirely dictated by website voters. You can pick up to 10 games from the list to progress to round two.

Head over to the Nominees tab, where you can either start voting straight away or view all the categories if you’re not sure yet. Voting closes on Dec. 6 at 8pm CT for the rest of the categories, so keep that in mind when casting your decision. If you want to change your votes, you can do so at any time before the closing date.

There are 31 categories in total covering a wide range of topics, including gameplay, sound design, movie/TV adaptations and esports teams. Each category has five options that have been decided by a “jury of over 100 global media and influencer outlets” to make voting accessible to everyone. If there’s a category you’re unfamiliar with, you can skip by clicking ‘next’ at the top of the page, each vote is saved immediately, so you don’t have to worry about losing progress.

Once you’ve finished voting, you can share your results on X or Facebook by clicking the “tell others to vote” button, and you can also get a personalized voting card to share on forums and other social media sites.