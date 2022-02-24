You'll need to keep track of your location when venturing the lands between. The map also has other handy uses.

Elden Ring is here. As players finally get the chance to jump into this huge open world, there are a few things they’ll need to know how to do.

One of these is to navigate the lands by using your map. Unlike previous FromSoftware titles, locating yourself in the world and venturing open pastures is a massive part of uncovering the secrets in Elden Ring. With this being the case, it’s integral you use your map.

Fortunately, the game does a great job of teaching you how to use this feature and the benefits it provides. For those who are after a refresher, here’s all you’ll need to know.

How to use the map in Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware

Using the map in Elden Ring is extremely simple. All you’ll need to do to open it is press the touchpad on your Dualsense controller.

When you first press this button and open the Map Menu, you’ll see where you currently are on the map alongside the structures in your location. If you’re trying to track something down or remember a location for later then you can simply drop a beacon on your map.

Also using the minimap, you can quickly fast travel to sites of grace that you have visited around the map. This won’t be possible for all locations such as inside legacy dungeons, but it is the fastest way to travel the lands between.

As you journey you’ll uncover more of the map by finding fragments at steles scattered across the world.