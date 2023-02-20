How to use Slot Cartridges in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is an adventure through a dystopian Soviet society and the first major day-one title launching on Xbox Game Pass this year. The game has a number of combat mechanics meant to increase the effectiveness of your weapons, including the addition of Slot Cartridges. These add special elemental effects to your melee attacks, dealing extra damage to opponents.

But the game doesn’t immediately tell players how to use this feature since it’s hidden behind two crafting recipes. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to use the Slot Cartridges in Atomic Heart.

How to equip and use Slot Cartridges in Atomic Heart

Screengrab via Mundfish

To use a Slot Cartridge, you’ll need to unlock the first NORA station, which allows you to add custom parts to your weapon. It seems that the Slot Cartridge attachment comes standard with any weapons that can equip it, so you just need the resources to attach it. The base axe you start with has a slot, so you can equip a slot as soon as you get to the first NORA.

Once you’ve got the slot equipped, you’ll need to craft one of the three cartridges: Ice, Fire, or Electric. You won’t start with these recipes, but they can be unlocked by playing through the first stretch of the game and searching all the large chests you’ll find by scanning.

Once you’ve crafted the cartridge, you’ll need to select it by hovering over the bottom center icon on your weapon wheel. Press the button to edit the slot, which is left-click on the mouse and right trigger on controllers. Hover over the cartridge you want to equip and then let go of the button to screw it into your weapon. You’ll now have elemental attacks until the cartridge runs out of fuel.

The Slot Cartridges are a useful mechanic when dealing with certain enemies that have an elemental weakness since it does considerable damage over time. They’re also useful in boss battles since you can apply an elemental effect that deals continuous damage while you focus on dodging attacks.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to equip and use Slot Cartridges in Atomic Heart.