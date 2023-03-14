How to use Clyde AI on Discord

Discord is one of the most popular community-aggregating services in the entire world, going from niche popularity to something that a wide variety of people use. The service has also been known to try new things, like the proposed NFT integration or the addition of new AI tools that are meant to make players’ experiences more enjoyable.

Clyde is a new AI from Discord, offering players a variety of options like the ability to provide information, suggest gifts, or introduce you to new music. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to use the Clyde AI bot on Discord.

How to activate the Clyde AI on Discord

As of writing, the Clyde AI has yet to be released on Discord. This should be expected as Discord stated in its blog post on March 9 that the new system will be coming sometime “next week,” which really gives it until this Friday, March 17, before the official timeline has passed.

When you’re on a server, all you have to do is go into the message text box and input “@Clyde” followed by your request. This will give the AI permission to fulfill your request as long as it is within its early operating parameters, which may increase in the future. Discord is using user chats with the bot and each other to better inform how it works.

What can Clyde AI do?

Clyde can do a variety of things for you and your friends, with Discord using OpenAI to fulfill the players’ requests. Some of the things that Clyde AI can do now:

Create unique and informed conversations

Create threads specifically for you and your friends

Recommend playlists

Access GIFs or emojis and use them like users

This is the latest introduction of AI into daily life, with it seemingly being the big focus of the tech industry right now. While the AI conversation bot has been around for years, this new integration making it a core part of Discord is planning to use user conversations to train it. Discord, however, recently came under fire from fans who took issue with the AI being trained on users.

With the bot not being activated yet, Discord could easily push back the release date due to this backlash. But considering it will just be an upgraded version of its regular Clyde bot, it’s likely that the update will come on schedule in the next few days.