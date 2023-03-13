Discord users are worried their conversations and content are being used to train AI

This went about as well as one could expect.

Discord has arguably become the top community platform online in the last several years, rocketing from niche popularity among gamers to a social hub for anyone looking to connect. However, the company has begun to take a new direction when it comes to AI and some fans are taking issue with the company’s methods.

In an update on March 9, Discord put out an update that would introduce “AI experiments” like a chatbot, automatic moderators, and conversation summaries.

While this would be okay as a new experience, users aren’t getting these new tools for free—They’ll be trained through the user’s text, voice, and video chats in the app. As expected, many are taking issue with this.

One user who went viral instructs users on how to turn off the recording features, which players are opted in to automatically. You have to go into Settings to turn it off, with some claiming that resetting Discord caused the setting to be re-enabled.

so apparently discord is jumping on the AI train and they wanna start using user data and recording voice calls to train AI without user consent. everyone is opted in by default, so please go turn off these two settings so they wont be able to use your data, please and thank you. https://t.co/XNB9EfUhIt pic.twitter.com/Uomwy4iSS4 — the loathsome catt poster (@nukboii) March 10, 2023

The fact Discord sprung this change on users without warning and automatically opts them in isn’t the best look. If the company is really that desperate for research, it should ask users if they’d be willing to help by requesting permission when the user logs in.

This has caused concern among the many communities that use the app to organize their work or communities, with some occupations worried their work is going to be used by the AI. Writing out potential ideas may be tracked by the service thanks to these new features, only to be reused later by learning programs.

ATTN authors who use Discord: I would honestly cease discussing story ideas and sharing your art there from now on. Discord is now using all content however they see fit to feed into their AI. https://t.co/wfxqHPp0n3 — Torrance 📚 might be drafting … 👀 (@torrancesene) March 10, 2023

Other communities, including artists, are claiming they should find a new place to share NDAs or other documents since Discord will be rolling back its Terms of Service regarding this program. The person also states that people should consider stopping paying for the Nitro subscription in lieu of these new developments.

PSA

Fellow artists using discord to store or send NDA works: Consider finding a different place to do this.

Discord has removed data protection from their ToS (changes rolling out 26th March) presumably to use this data to feed AIs

also cancel your nitro maybe. https://t.co/jN1IXf0Sdw — Aca || STREAM HIATUS🎨 (@SummerOrigins) March 10, 2023

Some seem to speculate that this is Discord following the latest trend, as AI has recently become a popular topic to talk about in recent months.

Many have alluded to when Discord considered getting involved with NFTs, but they eventually backed off that. The AI stuff is just as annoying to fans, it seems, so we may see Discord scale back the integration of AI and how much user data it uses.

When Discord tries some AI bullshit after getting their ass beat for attempting N/FT garbage: pic.twitter.com/uIBAmU8NY1 — Tom Schalk (@TomStheVoice) March 10, 2023

For now, those who don’t want to have their messages and other interactions on Discord recorded by AI should follow the steps shown in the first tweet above. This will keep you from being able to accept Drops in Discord servers, but you can always briefly turn it back on when you want one.