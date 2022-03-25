With the help of amiibos you can score yourself in-game bonuses.

Amiibos have begun a common addition to Nintendo games over the last five years. The collectible figures aren’t just perfect to show off as part of your setup, they also boast bonuses in select Nintendo Switch games.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of these games. If you’ve just begun your adventure and want to get the most out of the game then using amiibos is a great idea.

The process of bringing these figures into your game couldn’t be more simple and has a ton of upside. Here’s everything you’ll need to know.

How to use amiibos in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Screengrab via Nintendo

Using amiibos in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a great way to provide a boost to your character in the game.

Each amiibo provides you with in-game items such as coins, powerups, and collectibles. If you want to get your bonuses now, here is the process to use your amiibos.

First open the game menu by pressing (+)

Now from here select “amiibo”

From the next menu choose “Use amiibo”

Touch your amiibo to your joy-con or controller

Now you should see your rewards appear in-game

You should note that any amiibo can be used, it doesn’t have to be a character from Kirby. Also, you can also use five amiibos in a row, after that you’ll need to clear a stage before any more can be used.

Once you’ve cleared another Kirby and the Forgotten Land stage you’ll be able to repeat this process again until you’ve gathered all the awards from your amiibo collection.