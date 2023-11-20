Void Fiend is a really cool character in Risk of Rain 2. It has amazing abilities like Drown, Flood, Trespass, Suppress, and their corrupted versions, as well as Void Corruption. But you’ll have to unlock it before you can use it, and there are only two ways to do that.

How to unlock Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2

To get Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2, you have to finish the Dragged Below challenge from the Survivors of the Void update. There are two ways to do this: leaving the Planetarium, or beating 50 waves in the Simulacrum.

1) Escape the Planetarium

One way to unlock Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2 is by successfully making your way through the Planetarium, which means you’ll finish the game. There are three different ways to reach the Planetarium:

The first way is by finishing the Void Fields, going through the Void Portal that appears, finishing Void Locus by activating the four Deep Void Signals, and then taking the Void Portal that appears.

that appears. The second way is to take a Void Portal after it appears in a regular stage. They have a slight chance of appearing after completing the Teleporter Event on the sixth stage or later. If you’re lucky enough to see one, you’ll still need to finish the Void Locus.

on the sixth stage or later. If you’re lucky enough to see one, you’ll still need to finish the Void Locus. The third way is by defeating Mithrix at Commencement, heading back to the Primordial Teleporter at the starting point, interacting with the frog there 10 times, and then taking the Deep Void Portal that appears.

Once you’re in the Planetarium, defeat the Voidling to finish the game and complete the challenge.

2) Complete wave 50 in Simulacrum.

Another way to unlock Void Fiend in Risk of Rain 2 is by entering the Simulacrum and defeating at least 50 waves, which will also complete this challenge. Just remember every fifth wave includes a boss, so you’ll need to defeat five bosses and 45 waves of scaling enemies in the process—a particularly tricky way to do the challenge.