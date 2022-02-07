How to unlock the Paraglider in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human offers a unique way to travel through its vast world thanks to its parkour mechanics. The original game from 2015 made a name for itself mostly due to parkour, which was said to be one of the freshest and well-done mechanics in an open world game.

While most players will make use of their parkour skills in Dying Light 2, it’s not the only way to get around the city of Villedor. You can also use a paraglider.

It will take you a couple of hours to unlock the item, however. You’ll first need to complete a few of the main story missions.

At the beginning of Dying Light 2, the main character, Aiden Caldwell, is introduced to Old Villedor, a minor part of the vast open world of the game. You will need to put in a couple of hours to unlock the main part of the city, and the paraglider as well.

The mission you need to complete is called “Let’s Waltz”. In it, you’ll be escaping one of the game antagonists. Lawan, one of the major supporting characters in the game, played by Rosario Dawson, will help you safely escape.

Once you get away from Waltz, you’ll have to follow Lawan for a short time. She will take you to the top of the building, where you’ll get the chance to observe lights being turned on in Villedor. After they go out, you will be given your own paraglider to venture around, and you’ll keep it for the remainder of the game. At the same time, the game will introduce you to the mechanics of the item.