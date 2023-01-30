Hi-Fi Rush is a fun, colorful, and immersive game where you play as a wannabe rockstar called Chai. In this action and adventure rhythm game, you and your friends are rebelling against an evil tech company to the beat of the music.

And if you’re a music lover, you might recognize some of the tracks in this game, including popular titles from Nine Inch Nails and The Prodigy.

You’ll encounter bosses and other enemies that you must defeat along the way. In addition, some people can help you on your journey. One such person is Peppermint. So, how do you unlock Peppermint in Hi-Fi Rush?

How to unlock Peppermint in Hi-Fi Rush

Peppermint is an essential figure and is very helpful to Chai for two reasons: you can use her in battle once her gauge is recharged, and you can buy important items from her that help increase your max health, among other things.

To unlock Peppermint, you must defeat QA-1MIL, the first boss. Once you’ve beaten it, you’ll encounter the cat, 808, who leads you to a cutscene where you’ll be introduced to Peppermint.

You’ll then need to complete the next stage, where, right before the second boss, you’ll go through a quick tutorial on accessing and using Peppermint in battle. In battle, Peppermint can help you destroy barriers, stun enemies, and along with Chai, attack the targeted enemy. She can also throw enemies in the air, which can help separate mobs, making them easier to take out. And you can use Gears to upgrade Peppermint’s skills.

So, to unlock Peppermint in Hi-Fi Rush, you must defeat the first boss, QA-1MIL, and complete the cutscene and Peppermint’s tutorial—then she’ll be available.