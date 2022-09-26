How to unlock Minnie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an open-world life simulation adventure game that provides players hours on hours of content to explore and interact with. This includes opportunities to cook, gather, make friends with NPCs, and even fully design one’s home area. The breadth of content is extensive and only increases as players progress through the storylines, missions, and quests available in the various areas and regions from specific NPCs.

While there are many NPCs for players to initially talk and interact with, some are not as readily available as others. In some cases, players must venture to and unlock certain regions of the game to gain access to them. Other times, players have to go through a series of quests to get another to show up.

One character players are having trouble spawning is Minnie Mouse. Here, we’ll go over everything players need to know about how to unlock Minnie Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Image via Gameloft

Unlocking Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse is an unlockable and rescuable character in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But to be able to rescue her, players must progress through Mickey Mouse’s questline. The quests Mickey has for the player are mostly fetch quests where players will have to collect, retrieve, or create some items for Mickey.

Mickey is naturally devastated Minnie is missing and his plan is to set up a picnic in her memory. He will ask the player to fetch and create some of Minnie’s favorite foods and meals for the picnic. Additionally, he will ask the player to help her escape from imprisonment in the mysterious realm.

Mickey has Minnie’s hair bow and eventually will have it covered in some of Merlin’s magic. This spell will grant visibility of Minnie on the other side within the Valley. Upon interacting with Minnie through the bow, she will inform the player they’ll need a stronger type of magic to rescue her.

From there, Merlin will give Mickey the recipe for the Dreamlight Magnifier:

Memory of Minnie x1

Emerald x1

Hardwood x2

Tinkering Parts x6

After creating the magnifier, players can return to Mickey, where they can interact with Minnie without her disappearing and falling back into the mysterious nightmare realm.

Once again, players will call on the powers of Merlin to bring her back. But they’ll first need to place a house for her somewhere in the Valley. Once completed, she will teleport back to the Plaza and players will be able to become friends with her.

Minnie friendship unlocks

With Minnie Mouse unlocked, players will be able to interact and develop a friendship with her. Every character in Disney Dreamlight Valley has bonus unlocks that are obtainable by increasing friendship levels. These bonuses are pre-determined from character to character. Here are Minnie Mouse’s: