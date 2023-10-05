How to unlock heroes and level up the special license in My Hero Ultra Rumble

Getting characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble can be particularly difficult, especially if the ones you want are only available through the game’s gacha system. That said, there are also powerful characters ready unlock just by playing the game.

If the character you want is in the special license, you’re in luck, as you won’t need to unlock them through the gacha. On the contrary, if the character you want comes from the gacha, you’re probably going to have to wait.

How to unlock heroes in My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble’s gacha system is one of the main ways to get characters. Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment

Players can unlock heroes in My Hero Ultra Rumble in three ways: Character tickets, the gacha, and the special license, which we’ll talk about later. The gacha system is probably the easiest way to unlock all the heroes, but it costs roll tickets or hero crystals.

Roll tickets are earnable just by playing the game and accomplishing missions, while hero crystals are the premium currency that players can buy with real money. You can earn a few hero crystals by completing the game’s battle pass, called the license, but it’s sparse.

Just like other gacha systems, the one in this game requires a whole lot of luck, as it not only includes characters but also costumes, voices, emotes, and other items. However, don’t worry! The gacha characters will be available for purchase using Character Tickets once their banner’s duration is over.

The Hero Souls shop in My Hero Ultra Rumble contains Character Tickets. Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment

Speaking of Character Tickets, while you’re rolling in the gacha, you will inevitably receive duplicate costumes or characters. These will be transformed into Hero Souls that you can use to buy things from the Hero Souls tab in the standard shop.

How to level up the special license in My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble’s special license also contains heroes. Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment

The special license in My Hero Ultra Rumble is different to the season license. The season license is considered the game’s season pass, while the special license doesn’t reset per season. Through it, you’ll unlock various costumes, and most importantly, characters.

The main way to level up this license is simply by playing the game and earning high placements while doing well in your matches. Achieving the highest KOs and rescuing as many civilians as possible can boost your score, which also affects the amount of EXP you gain for the special license.

Other than that, you can consider joining an Agency, which is the game’s clan system, or just straight-up buying levels.

