How to unlock all weapons in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield fans are in for a journey to the future in the latest installment of the franchise, and Battlefield 2042 brings an arsenal to match. The title featured 22 weapons at the time of its launch, with more likely to follow in the forms of DLCs and content patches.

When you first load into Battlefield 2042, you won’t have access to all the weapons since you’ll need to unlock them by fulfilling their requirements. Having access to the whole arsenal can be beneficial in various ways. Throughout the course of a match, you may need to switch roles or change your combat style. You’ll want to have the best weapons at your disposal for all sorts of conditions to improve your performance.

Here’s how you can unlock all the weapons in Battlefield 2042.

Assault Rifles M5A3: Pre-unlocked AK-24: Reach level 11 SFAR-M GL: Reach level 27 AC-42: Reach level 40

Light Machine Guns LCMG: Reach level three PKP-BP: Reach level 32

Marksman Rifles DM7: Pre-unlocked SVK: Reach level 14 VCAR: Reach level 47

Secondary Weapons G57 : Pre-unlocked MP28 : Reach level 17 M44 : Reach level 29

Sniper Rifles SWS-10: Pre-unlocked DXR-1: Reach level 24 NTW-50: Reach level 60

Submachine Guns PBX-45: Pre-unlocked PP-29: Reach level 18 MP9: Reach level 36 K30: Reach level 53

Utility Weapons MCS-880: Reach level seven GVT 45-70: Reach level 21 12M AUTO: Reach level 44



The weapons featured in Battlefield 2042‘s Portal mode don’t have any requirements. Though the XP gains were temporarily disabled in the game mode due to exploits, they will likely come back, making the mode a fun way to earn XP in Battlefield 2042.

Though these are all the available weapons in Battlefield 2042 at the moment, more are likely to follow in future updates or DLCs. Upcoming weapons may also have level requirements or can be locked behind challenges. If you’re looking for the fastest way to unlock all the weapons in Battlefield 2042, all you’ll need to do is play the game. After each Battlefield 2042 match, you’ll gain experience, and eventually, you’ll unlock all the weapons in the game.