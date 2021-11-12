How to start a Battlefield 2042 Portal server

Battlefield 2042 is looking to outdo its predecessors when it comes to replayability. Not only will the fans have lots of new content to explore in Battlefield 2042, but they’ll also have the option to create unique experiences, Portals, with content from some of the most popular Battlefield games from the past.

Considering the size of the Battlefield franchise, players can spend hours while starting their own Battlefield 2042 Portal server since there are too many unique memorable maps and other content that will take players down to the memory lane.

If you’re already done with the pre-existing modes and want to create your own Portal server, you can create your own experience through the official Portals website.

Here’s how you can start your own Portal server in Battlefield 2042.