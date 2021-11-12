How to start a Battlefield 2042 Portal server

Battlefield 2042 is looking to outdo its predecessors when it comes to replayability. Not only will the fans have lots of new content to explore in Battlefield 2042, but they’ll also have the option to create unique experiences, Portals, with content from some of the most popular Battlefield games from the past.
Considering the size of the Battlefield franchise, players can spend hours while starting their own Battlefield 2042 Portal server since there are too many unique memorable maps and other content that will take players down to the memory lane.
If you’re already done with the pre-existing modes and want to create your own Portal server, you can create your own experience through the official Portals website.
Here’s how you can start your own Portal server in Battlefield 2042.
- Navigate to portal.battlefield.com/experiences
- Choose Create Something New or Modify on one of the individual listed game modes
- Once you start creating your Portal, you’ll be asked to select your preferred game mode, and you’ll also be able to edit the rules in some of the game modes.
- After choosing the game mode, you’ll be asked to prepare a map rotation where you’ll be able to add your favorite maps
- Don’t skip out on Game Mode Details since you’ll be able to adjust the player count, squad spawn types, and sizes alongside team distribution options
- Under the Gameplay section, you’ll be able to adjust modifiers like friendly fire, damage multipliers, aim assist, and weather events
- Players will also have the option to ban certain Weapons, Attachments, Vehicles, or Gadgets while setting up their Portal server.
- When you’re done with all the adjustments and fine-tuning, choose Finish and give your Portal server a name and a description before selecting Create
- After clicking on Create, your custom Portal server will show up under the My Experiences
- You can reveal the unique code for your Portal server by clicking on the Show Code button
- You can share this code with your friends or on community platforms so you can experience your latest creation with as many people as possible.